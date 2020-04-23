|
|
HORNELL - Carol A. Fiacco, 86, formerly of 47 Mill St., Hornell, died peacefully to be with her Lord on Tuesday evening (April 21, 2020) at Hornell Gardens where she had resided for the past five years.
A native and life resident of Hornell, she was born June 17, 1933, and was the daughter of Paul and Virginia (Smith) McKinley.
Carol was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1952), and briefly attended Alfred State College. Several years later she decided to continue her education and earned her Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) diploma. For several years she was employed at the former Bethesda Hospital, working in the nursery.
While in her 60s, Carol decided, once again, to return to school and earned her associate's degree in Human Services from Alfred State College. She is a member of the International Honor Society of SUNY Alfred and a member of the AZB Sorority.
For over 30 years she worked in the cafeteria at the North Hornell School. She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and for many years was a communicant of St. Ignatius Loyola Church. In recent years she attended St. Ann's Church. She was a former member of the Ladies of Columbus and enjoyed taking long daily walks --- usually several miles per day. She also enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, playing cards with her friends, traveling and picnics with the Mill Street neighbors.
Carol will be remembered for being a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her brother, who died in infancy; her sister, Sr. Barbara Cabrini, Sister of Mercy of Frankfort, IL; her sister-in-law, Edda (Fiacco) Tuite of Brockton, Mass.
Carol was married on Oct. 9, 1954 to the love of her life Robert L. "Bob" Fiacco, who survives. Robert was her loving, caring and devoted husband. He stood by her side for 66 years until the Lord came to take her home. Also surviving are her son, Mark (Liz) Fiacco of Atlanta, NY; two daughters, Susan (Dan) Nickerson of Scio, and Tara Regan of North Hornell; two sisters, Mary Lucy McKinley of Hornell and Helen (Richard) Harkenrider of Rexville; her grandchildren, Jessica Tamburrine, Morgan (Harold) Todd, Leslie (Bernie) Faccilonga, Grant Fiacco, Jonathon Nickerson and Kevin Regan; her great-grandchildren, Madison and Landon Tamburrini, Harold, Marshall, Nora, Oden and Lottie Todd, Gianna and Dominic Faccilonga and Lincoln Fiacco; brothers-in-law, Ezio (Mary) Fiacco of Hornell, Sonny Fiacco of Brockton, Mass., Leo Tuite of Brockton, Mass.; along with many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Aunt Mary Lucy for all of your support and devoted time through the years with our mother and your sister. Also, thank you to all the nurses and staff who took excellent care of our mother at Hornell Gardens Nursing Home.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic there will be no public calling hours. A private graveside service will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Fr. Stan Kacprzak officiating.
The graveside service for Carol will be steamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday at 1 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Carol's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to , PO Box 1000 – Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020