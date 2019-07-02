|
ANDOVER - Carol A. Hyland, 87, passed away Saturday (June 29, 2019) at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville following a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Hyland was born on March 4, 1932 in Belmont to Gordon L. and Loretta (Metzler) Payne. She was a 1951 graduate of Alfred-Almond Central School. On March 31, 1951, at the Blessed Sacrament rectory in Andover, she married Paul K. Hyland, who predeceased her on Sept. 15, 2015.
Carol worked as a senior cook for ACES on the Alfred State College campus for 25 years.
Carol is survived by four sons, Terry (Linda) Hyland of Perry, John (Jeanne) Hyland of Andover, Timothy (Mary) Hyland of Almond and Robert (Amy) Hyland of Manassas, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Gladys Payne of N.C. and Lorraine Joyce of Andover; two brothers-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" Perry of Andover and Carl Atwell of Quincy, Ill.
Additionally, she is survived by 12 grandchildren, Kevin (An) Hyland of Perry, Sean (Phebeka) Hyland of Alfred Station, Jeremy Hyland of Springdale, Utah, Julie (Jeff) Bridge, Jody Niedermaier, Jessica (Paul) Wieszczyk and John J. Hyland, all of Andover, Mark (Tracy) Hyland of Mt. Dora, Fla., Marcy (Todd) Braasch of Orlando, Fla. Christopher Hyland of Alaska, Nicholas Hyland of Almond and Adam (Nick) Hyland of Manhattan; 11 great grandchildren with two coming soon; one great great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Carol was predeceased by one sister, Judith "Judy" Perry and two brothers, David (Nancy) Payne and Norman Payne.
Carol enjoyed her husband's love of travel and country music. They took many bus trips together to places like Branson, Mo. and Wheeling, W.V. They also shared their love of "Friday Fish Fry," a weekly date that became part of their routine.
As a young girl, Carol grew up on the farm. She was active in the 4-H and developed her gift of helps. As newly married, she helped her husband clean the sap buckets on the back porch of their house, an annual event.
Carol was known for her kindness. Her family and friends often remarked how easily it was for her to be kind to anyone she met. Everyone who knew her loved her. Her friends and coworkers often keep in touch over the years.
It goes without saying; her family was the greatest recipient of her kindness and love. She attended all of her children and grandchildren's events and loved the times the family got together for special events. Her love of cooking and baking, especially her chocolate cake was a big hit with everyone.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Andover with Rev. John Cullen as celebrant. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, 141 East State St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 2, 2019