Carol Annette Sherer

Carol Annette Sherer Obituary
In loving memory of Carol Annette Sherer, of East Flat Rock, N.C., born Jan. 10, 1945, in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Clay and Juanita McClelland. She passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Sherer.

Known as "Annette," she was an artist, interior designer and lover of animals and music.

Left to cherish her memory are a son, Jon Sherer of East Flat Rock, N.C.; daughters, Lisa Sherer of Hendersonville, N.C. and Bradi Sherer of Hornell, N.Y.; granddaughter, Elizabeth Randall of Hornell; sisters, Kate McClelland of Lakewood, Ohio, Jane Moore of Clearwater, Fla., Patty Wrench of Rock Hill, S.C., Cheryl McIntyre of Orlando, Fla. and Melissa Legan of Parma, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the The Rathbun House (https://mountaincareservices.org/rathbun-house/) in honor of Carol Annette Sherer.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 28, 2019
