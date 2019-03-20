HORNELL - Carol Jean Pascoe, 77, formerly of 378 Seneca Road, North Hornell, died Monday afternoon (March 18, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell Nursing Facility, following a long illness.



A native and life resident of Hornell, she was born Aug. 6, 1941, and was the daughter of Howard and Marion (Peck) Pascoe.



Carol was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1959). She had been employed for 55 years in many capacities at WLEA/WCKR Radio stations, retiring in 2014 as Traffic Manager.



She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. Carol enjoyed drawing, horseback riding, losing her lipstick, watching too many crime shows and, oddly enough - the Bee Gees.



Carol was married on January 19, 1979 to Jim McKay, who died January 13, 1980. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Howard Pascoe; seven sisters, Mary Waight, Francis Stratton, Marcia Gentile, Nancy Emerson, Betsy Joseph, Helen Weyand and Marta Gardner.



Surviving are her son, David (Kayla) of Crystal, MN; her grandson, Henry Pascoe; two sisters, Alice (Earl) DeRienzo of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Linda Barnes of Clyde, N.Y.



The family of Carol Jean Pascoe will receive friends on Sunday from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Carol's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to either St. Ann's Academy, PO Box 446, Hornell, NY 14843 or to The Memory Care Program of the University of Rochester Medical Center, C/O Betsy Henner, Office of Gift & Donor Records, 300 East River Road, P.O. Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019