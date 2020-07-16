WALWORTH, N.Y. - Carol K. Cline, 75, of 1804 Plank Road, passed away at home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born June 8, 1945 in Portland, Maine, the daughter of the late Norman and Marjorie (Dow) Shear. On Dec. 12, 1987, in Penfield, she married Dale O. Cline, who survives.
Carol was raised in Wellsville and was a 1963 graduate of Wellsville High School. She resided in Oakdale, Pa. from 1971 to 1986, then moved to the Rochester area. She and Dale were members of HOG (Harley Owners Group) and the enjoyed boating and traveling, especially HOG rallies.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Terri (Bob) Barbour-Ducsay of Canonsburg, Pa., Kelley Martin of Northampton, Pa., and Michelle Evans of Jacksonville, Fla.; a step-son, Jeff (Jodi) Cline of Penfield, nine grandchildren, Christopher Barbour, RJ O'Leary, Samantha Evans, Ryan O'Leary, Dr. Tyler Barbour, Brittney Ducsay, Meagan O'Leary, Joey Cline and Jordan Cline; a half-brother, Dan Kervin of North Kingstown, RI; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Kendall "Gary" Kervin.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Deb Yackel for the loving care she offered Carol over the years.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m., in Woodlawn Cemetery, 276 South Main St., in Wellsville, N.Y.
Please consider memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.