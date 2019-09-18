Home

Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
ARKPORT/HORNELL - Carol L. Seager, 71, our beloved Carol, went to her heavenly home on Sept. 16, 2019. The world is already dimmer without her light, wit and kindness. In her 71 years Carol touched many lives as a hairdresser at Hair Care and as owner of Seager Adult Home.

Carol is predeceased by her parents, Betty and Dick Watkins and Gibson Seager; also by her spouse, Deborah Cleveland.

Carol is survived by her sister and best friend, Susan Harrick, Susan's husband Jim Harrick and their children Julie, Amy and Steven; her step-brother, Kurt Watkins, grandniece and nephews Katherine, Michael, Lincoln, Dean and Alex; and her grandchildren, Marcus and Aiden.

Carol treasured her many friends with Jeannie Highland and "the girls from Rochester" especially close to her heart.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Carol L. Seager.

A memorial mass will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 6 Center St., Hornell on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at noon with a reception to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Care First Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870 or to any motorcycle club you know.

Online condolences or remembrances of Carol are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
