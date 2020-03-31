Home

Carol Louise Bergman


1929 - 2020
PEORIA, Ariz. - Mrs. Carol Louise Bergman, 90 of Peoria, AZ (previously of Sun City, AZ) died Tuesday (March 17, 2020) in Valley of the Hospice, Surprise, AZ.

Born in Gainesville on December 5, 1929, she was the daughter of Albert E. and Jennie B. Bailor. On September 20, 1947 she married Leon O. Reynolds, who died February 22, 1995. On January 13, 1996 she married Joe McQuiston, who died February 21, 2008. On January 19, 2013 she married Vernon R T Bergman, who died on December 23, 2014.

Carol had been employed by the Glendale Elementary School District as a Cafeteria Manager. She retired in 1982.
She was a member of The Way Fellowship Church in Peoria, AZ.

Surviving are sons, Bruce L Reynolds of Snowflake, Keith Allen Reynolds of Denton, TX, Karl Edward Reynolds of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Rodney Lee Reynolds of Peoria, AZ. Also, two daughters, Barbara Jean Chatfield of Sun City, AZ and Roxanne Carrasco of Glendale, AZ; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Alberta Ford and Jean Lewis, and a brother, Donald A Bailor.

A Memorial Service is pending and will be at The Way Fellowship Church with Pastor Scott Gourley officiating.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020
