Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Spooner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Louise Pratt Spooner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Louise Pratt Spooner Obituary
At 3:20 a.m., Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2019), Carol Louise Pratt Spooner went home to be with the love of her life, Karl.

Carol was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lilyan Pratt of Hornell, N.Y. and sister of the late Norma E. Talipski.

She is survived by her five children, Karen Spilman, Kim Pilger, Kelley, Karrie and Kevin Spooner; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Rachel, Cora and Jeron Pilger. Also nieces, Laurie Ann Larsen, Susan Talipski and Linda Semyon; nephews, Terry Spooner, Larry Spooner and Raymond Talipski; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Carol spent over 40 years working at Piper Aircraft and had been a resident of Vero Beach since 1959.

A private service was held at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

The family respectfully request donations be made to the VNA Hospice of Indian River County.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -