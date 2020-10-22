DANSVILLE - Carole M. Seymour Day, 71, a life-long resident of Dansville, N.Y., passed away on Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at Vincent House in Wayland, N.Y., from pancreatic cancer.
Carole was born on May 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Arthur and Irma (Gerling) Seymour.
She was baptized at Dansville Presbyterian Church where she served as a Trustee and was a member for 50 years. Carole's passion was teaching, and she taught kindergarten for 33 years at Wayland-Cohocton Central School, having retired in 2004. She was a member of the National Education Association (NEA), the Wayland-Cohocton Retired Teachers' Association, a lifetime member of the New York State Retired Teachers' Association (NYSRTA), and was a volunteer at UR Noyes Hospital in Dansville.
Carole graduated from Dansville Central High School in 1967. She was a member of the National Honor Society, member and president of the Young Republicans' Committee, and played clarinet in the high school band.
After having completed her undergraduate studies at SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oswego, Carole completed her graduate work at SUNY Geneseo and the University of Missouri at Columbia which culminated in her being named to Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities and receiving her Permanent Certification in education.
Carole is survived by her sisters, Jane (Carl) Behnk, Kay (Guy) Giardina, Julie Gray, and brother, William (Catherine) Seymour; nieces and nephews, Luke, Adam, and Gina VanGesen, Robert Gray, Katie (Cody) Midnight, Carrie (Brandon) Scott, Jessica (Dan) Strunk, and Blair (David) McLeod; great nieces and nephews, Sianna VanGesen, Natalie Gray, Wyatt Midnight, Collin Murphy, Gwendolyn and Vivian Strunk, Magnolia, Henry, Mary Rose, and Joseph McLeod; and Carole's students whom she loved as her children.
A graveside service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Dansville, Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m., with Frank Guillaume officiating. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.
Arrangements by the Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online Remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572, or Livingston County Hospice, 11 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris, N.Y. 14510.