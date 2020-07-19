CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -Catherine "Cathy" Sorochin, 72, died July 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 29, 1948 and raised in Niagara Falls, NY.
Cathy graduated from Stella Niagara Seminary High School in 1966, and Alfred State College in 1991, with an Associates Degree in Accounting. She was formerly employed at Kodak Inc., Steuben Trust Company, Allen Dygert & Hauser, Inc., Jones Memorial Hospital, and Ionian's Associates.
She was an active member of the Genesee Valley Chorus, Amity Lake Association, MADD, and the Wellsville Lioness Club. Her greatest loves were her family and friends, her pets, and her time at Amity Lake. She loved bird watching and her beloved kitty, Cleo.
She is survived by two sons, Adam Sorochin (Jennifer) of Wellsville, NY and Craig Sorochin of Barboursville, Va., a proud Grandmother to Michael and Megan Sorochin, Scott McMorris and Gabrielle Sorochin, sister to James Patrick (Marlene) Beazley, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Sorochin in 2005.
Cathy had a beautiful spirit. She was known for her sweet disposition, her love of God, and tremendous emotional strength through all of her physical disabilities.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 300 South Main Street, in Wellsville, NY. Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.