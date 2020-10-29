HORNELL - Cathleen P. Hicks, 64, of Delaware Avenue, passed away Saturday afternoon (Oct. 24, 2020) at her home surrounded by the comfort, care and love of her family and friends after a brief illness.
Cathleen was born Nov. 26, 1955 in Buffalo to John and June (Dillon) Halsey. On Oct. 6, 2001 she married Charles Hicks, who predeceased her in September 2003.
Cathleen was a parts clerk for NYSDOT for 25 years. After retirement she took on a job as a consultant for the road and bridge construction department of the NYSDOT in Hornell for two years. Outside of work she enjoyed reading, wreath making, baking, traveling and sight- seeing, but most of all she cherished the time spent with family and friends.
Cathleen is survived by a son, Troy Kerr (Alexandra) of Germany and two daughters, Colleen McDermott of Hornell, and Stephanie Gates (Don) of Jasper. She is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Lorretta) Butler of Hornell and Jack (Roxanne) Halsey of Almond; and a sister, Brenda Fitzwater of Mary Esther, Fla.
Cathleen was predeceased by two brothers, Michael Robinson and Clint Butler.
Per Cathleen's request, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be in Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery, Prattsburgh, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Cathleen's name may be made to Catholic Charities Turning Point in Hornell, N.Y. or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.