CANISTEO - Cathy L. Kearney, 73, of Canisteo, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Born in Rochester, NY on March 22, 1947, she was the daughter of Kathryn R. (Stewart) Bancroft and Jack L. Bancroft. She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School.
Cathy had been employed by Hornell Gardens, and at the Lang Agency and Sweeney Agency in Hornell. She worked for the US Census, and volunteered with the Canisteo Little League and the Steuben County Board of Elections.
Cathy loved nature. She enjoyed working with her garden, baking (especially for others) horses, bird watching, and spending time with family. She was often considered a "second mom" to anyone who spent time with her. She always knew when the first peepers "peeped" or when the robins, buzzards or bluebirds had returned to Canisteo.
She was predeceased by her husband, John D. Kearney of 44 years, her parents and her sister, Bonnie L. Gielen.
Cathy is survived by her children and stepchildren: Kevin (Ellie) Kearney of Canisteo, Donald (Becky) Kearney of Geneseo, Annie (Tim) McManus of Hornell, Judy Christensen of Iowa, and Daniel (Laurie) Kearney of Corfu; sisters, Susan (James) Gage-Barbour of Middlesex and Beth (Brent) Rauber of Canisteo. She is also survived by her beloved 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren (with two more on the way), and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. Burial will be at the Stephens Cemetery in Canisteo at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Cathy Kearney's name can be made to the Canisteo Ambulance, South Main Street in Canisteo or the Canisteo-Greenwood Booster Club, 84 Greenwood St.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
