FREMONT/CANISTEO - Charles A. Thomas, 71, of Cream Hill Road, passed away Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital following a long illness.



Born July 30, 1949 in North Hornell, the son of Charles and Marian Jackson Thomas, he was a lifelong resident of this area, previously residing on Depot Street in Canisteo for many years prior to moving to his current home 17 years ago.



Charlie was employed as a welder at the former Morrison Knudsen/Alstom in Hornell prior to his retirement. He had previously been employed at the former Foster Wheeler in Dansville, Castle Products in Rochester, and as a mechanic for the Canisteo Auto Mart.



Charlie was well known for his transmission work as well as his extensive knowledge of cars. He had great love and skill in building race cars and often raced at Woodhull and Dundee Raceways.



He was predeceased by his parents, his step-father, Leo Thomas; his sisters, Phyllis Jenkins, Edith Congdon, Shirley Clarke, Marilyn Kromer, Patricia Mullen; and longtime companion, Marcia Lawton.



He is survived by his daughters, Sandra (Bradley) Geffers of Arkport, Corrinne Simpson of Canisteo, Patricia Thomas of Avoca and Debby (Shawn) Spencer of Avoca; his son, Ronny (Jodi Davis) Thomas of Avoca; his sisters, Linda Wise of Arkport and Jean Weber of Arkport; his grandchildren, Matthew Geffers, Daniel Geffers, Katie Jo Spencer, Morgan Simpson, Jacqueline Thomas, Alexandra Thomas, Tabitha Soles, Devon Soles, Shawn Spencer II, Gregory Thomas, Jayden Duvall, Trevor Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Spencer and Colton Burdin; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many cherished friends.



To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhome, or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald Brown, director and Anthony M. Cone, director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.



Honoring Charlie's wishes, family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration Of Life and Chicken BBQ at Charlie's house (8457 Cream Hill Road, Arkport) on Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020) from noon until 4 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store