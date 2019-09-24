|
JASPER - Charles Alden Brutsman, "Olde Trackman," 65, formerly of Jasper, most recently of Cohocton, passed away late Friday (September 20, 2019) at the Steuben Centers in Bath.
Born in Hornell, March 31, 1954, the son of Clinton A. and A. Alberta Wood Brutsman, he had resided most of his life in Jasper and was a graduate of Jasper Central School, Class of 1972. Charlie spent his entire career working for railroads; starting at the Erie Lackawanna Rail Road and finishing at Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroad Road. He often said "I really love my job. There isn't any other job I would like to do." He was a member of the Sons Of The American Legion in Livonia.
He was predeceased by his parents, and his nephew, Kerry Michael Lewis.
He is survived by his sisters, Sherry (Gary) Lewis of South Carolina, Abby (Mark) Shankle of Pennsylvania, his son, Joshua (Kristin) Brutsman of Canisteo, his daughter, Jessica Brustsman of Buffalo, his brother, Barry Brutsman, as well as 10 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
We wish to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to Belinda and Brian Connor who took Charlie in to share their home and looked after him during his illness, and also to Sean Connor who looked up to Charlie as his second father, always calling him on holidays but especially Fathers Day.
The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
In accordance with Charlie's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Erie Depot Museum, PO Box 627, Hornell, NY 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019