WHITESVILLE, N.Y. - Charles "Chuck" Arnet Smith, 82, of Whitesville passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 from a lengthy illness.
Charles was born in Rew, Pa. On May 12, 1937
Charles was Married to Dawn Smith on Jan. 12, 1980 they were married for 40 years.
Charles worked as a mechanic at LC Whitford Co. until retirement. He enjoyed old cars, westerns, working in his garage, and having coffee with his friends. He was also actively involved in the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps for 25 years.
Charles is survived by his wife, Dawn Smith; his children, Terry, Darla, Shannon, Wendy, and Ted. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Charles was predeceased by his parents, Arnet "Brownie" Smith and Phyllis Rude; a brother, Don Silsby; two children, Brian and Debbie; and one step-daughter, Emilyn (Terri) Lewis.
No services are scheduled. Any donations in his honor can be made to Genesee Pa. Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Fire Department.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020