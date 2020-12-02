HORNELL/WEBSTER, N.Y. - Charles B. Slaght, 90, formerly of Hornell, died Sunday afternoon (Nov. 29, 2020) at the Hill Haven Nursing Home in Penfield, N.Y., following a long illness.
Born in Hornell on November 15, 1930, he was the son of Charles & Ida (Lounsberry) Slaght.
Charles grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1949). Following high school graduation, he was employed for about a year as a clerk at the Erie Railroad Accounting Bureau.
He was a four year Veteran of the US Air Force, serving his country during the Korean Conflict having been stationed in Japan.
For most of his adult life, Charles lived in the Rochester area. For several years he served as an orderly at Genesee Hospital and for many years had been employed as a "Purchasing Agent" or "Buyer" for the former Sibley's Department Store Book Department in Rochester.
Throughout the years, Charles enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. While traveling, he purchased countless antiques which he proudly collected and displayed at his home. He also loved working and tending his beautiful flower garden and vegetable garden.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his longtime friend, Rosaire "Frenchy" Morneault; his brothers, Dewey Slaght and Robert Slaght; his sister, Evalena Mae Slaght.
Surviving are his brother, Thomas (Sandy) Slaght of Elmira; several nieces and nephews. Charles will also be sadly missed by his dear friend and caregiver, Tonia Puccio of Webster.
Charles' family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the charity of the donor's choice
