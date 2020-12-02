1/1
Charles B. Slaght
1930 - 2020
HORNELL/WEBSTER, N.Y. - Charles B. Slaght, 90, formerly of Hornell, died Sunday afternoon (Nov. 29, 2020) at the Hill Haven Nursing Home in Penfield, N.Y., following a long illness.

Born in Hornell on November 15, 1930, he was the son of Charles & Ida (Lounsberry) Slaght.

Charles grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1949). Following high school graduation, he was employed for about a year as a clerk at the Erie Railroad Accounting Bureau.

He was a four year Veteran of the US Air Force, serving his country during the Korean Conflict having been stationed in Japan.

For most of his adult life, Charles lived in the Rochester area. For several years he served as an orderly at Genesee Hospital and for many years had been employed as a "Purchasing Agent" or "Buyer" for the former Sibley's Department Store Book Department in Rochester.

Throughout the years, Charles enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. While traveling, he purchased countless antiques which he proudly collected and displayed at his home. He also loved working and tending his beautiful flower garden and vegetable garden.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his longtime friend, Rosaire "Frenchy" Morneault; his brothers, Dewey Slaght and Robert Slaght; his sister, Evalena Mae Slaght.

Surviving are his brother, Thomas (Sandy) Slaght of Elmira; several nieces and nephews. Charles will also be sadly missed by his dear friend and caregiver, Tonia Puccio of Webster.

At Charles' request, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. at the convenience of the family with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Hornell, N.Y.

The Funeral Service for Charles B. Slaght will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 1 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.

Charles' family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
streamed via Facebook Live via www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome
Funeral services provided by
Dagon Funeral Home
38 Church St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-3500
