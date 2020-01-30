|
WHITESVILLE, N.Y. - Charles D. Stout, 84, of Whitesville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Highland Hospital, Rochester.
Born Aug. 14, 1935, in Wellsville, he was the son of Donald C. and Ethel Patterson Stout. On April 15, 1989, in Dansville, he married the former Mary Plank, who survives.
A 1955 graduate of Wellsville High School, he was active in FFA, serving as president his senior year. He graduated from Cornell University in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture Education. Later on, he earned a master's degree from Alfred University in Counseling.
He was employed as a driver's education instructor by Steuben/Allegany County BOCES, taught driver's education in several local schools, and owned and operated DJ Driving School in Dansville for many years. He put his heart into teaching and had a student passing rate of 98 percent.
Charlie was a member of the Dansville United Methodist Church, where he served as the evangelism chairman. He currently attended the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church. Charlie loved farm life, hunting, dancing to country music, and traveling.
Surviving besides his wife, Mary, are a son, Derek (Christina) Stout of MA; two daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Gadson of SC and Rebecca (Torrence) Adams of CT; three step-sons, Patrick (Brenda) Harrison of Corning, Jeremy Harrison of Whitesville, and James (Angie) Harrison of Corning; a step-daughter, Amy (Travis Mitchell) Harrison of SC; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Elnora (Dale) Fanton of Wellsville; a brother-in-law, Jack (Pat) Plank of Campbell; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Saltzer of Prattsburg; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, William Foster; a son, Gordon Stout; and a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Roy Lawton.
Friends may call at Yorks Corners Mennonite Church on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 4 p.m. Rev. Gene Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Yorks Corners Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, 3350 CR 29, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020