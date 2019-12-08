Home

ARKPORT - Charles H. Golden, 84, 52 Meadows Park, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Born in Buffalo, July 29, 1935, the son of Herbert and Hazel Wright Golden, he had resided in the Arkport area since about 1997. Charles had received two associate's degrees from the Erie County Tech in Williamsville and had been employed for several years for Hilet Industries in Arcade. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1958-1960.

He was a member of the Alfred Lodge F& AM, the Unity Church of Rochester, and was active in SCARS, flying remote controlled air planes in Cuba, N.Y.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, William Golden.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Golden of Arkport; his daughters, Dr. Kathie Sue Golden of Washington State, Karen Snyder of Syracuse, and DeAnna (Jamal) Arabaty of Olean; his son, Charles Golden of Oregon; his sister, Sue Gavioud of Buffalo and six gandchildren,

To send a remembrance to the family please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown and Powers Funeral of Hornell.

Honoring Charles' wishes, there will be no calling hours. Family and Friends are invited to attend his graveside services on Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at Bath National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
