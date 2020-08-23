WAYLAND - Charles J. Kota was born Sept. 21, 1938 in Gowanda, N.Y., the son of John and Mary Kota and passed away on Aug. 16, 2020 at the age of 81 at his home in the Town of Cohocton.



Charles served from Sept. 24, 1956 in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne 325 A.I.R. Mike Company and was Honorably Discharged on Sept. 23, 1959. Charles entered the Erie County Sheriff's Department in February 1963 and served as a Criminal Deputy until June 1966. He then went on to the New York State Troopers in June 1966 and retired on June 5, 1986 after serving 20 years. He was on the New York State Police Dive Team for 18 years during his career as a Trooper.



Charles was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper and enjoyed travelling to the Adirondack areas of NY State. He was a lover of his hunting dogs and his German Wirehair Pointers were his favorites, Nika, Gretta, Keesha and Ruby brought him many years of enjoyment and companionship as well. He especially enjoyed hunting turkeys with his dogs.



He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Kota of Gowanda and brother, James Kota of Germany.



Charles is survived by his wife, Beverly (Teed) Kota and his children, Steven (Gail) Kota of Cohocton, Rhonda (Gary) Nicholson of Elmira Heights and Heather Kota of Jacksonville, Fla., along with his grandchildren, Nicole Kota, C. Andrew Moesch V and Alexander Michel; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Surviving are his brother, David (Nancy) Kota of Gowanda, and sister in law Rose Kota of Germany. Mother in law, Thelma Teed and brothers and sister in laws, Eugene (Nadine) Teed, Marlene (Michael) Monfuletho and Wayne (Debra) Teed.



Charles's family and friends may call Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. His funeral service will be private at the convenience of his family.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles memory may be made to the Cohocton Ambulance Service, PO Box 262, Cohocton, N.Y. 14826; or the NY State Troopers PBA Benefit Signal 30 Fund Inc., 120 State St., Suite 2, Albany, N.Y. 12207.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store