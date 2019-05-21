HORNELL - Charles J. "Charlie" Wulforst, 84, of Fremont, N.Y., died early Sunday morning (May 19, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell Nursing Facility, following a long illness.



Born in Hicksville, Long Island on Oct. 23, 1934, he was the son of Henry "Sam" and Helen "Nellie" (Horan) Wulforst.



Charlie was a graduate of Arkport Central School and was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country from 1957-1959.



Following his discharge from the US Army, he was associated with the family potato farming business until the late 1970s. For several years he worked in the construction industry with several companies, including Land Construction, Groves Construction and most recently Whitford's Construction, retiring in 1996 as a foreman. He was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church.



In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Wulforst RSM (Sisters of Mercy); his brother and sister-in-law, James and Bonnie Wulforst.



Surviving are his brother, Henry (Lorraine) Wulforst of Fremont; along with several nieces and nephews.



The family of Charles "Charlie" Wulforst will receive friends on Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Charlie's family request that memorial contributions in his name be made to St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.



In recognition of Charlie's service to his country as a member of the US Army, the American Flag at the Dagon Funeral Home will be flown at half-staff.



www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 21, 2019