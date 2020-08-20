1/
Charles L. Brown Jr.
1926 - 2020
Charles L. Brown, Jr., 94, was born in Washington, DC on May 22, 1926, to Charles L Brown and Bessie Mae (Scruton) Brown. He married Beatrice M. Pipe on Aug. 18, 1946. On Aug. 18, 2020, their 74th anniversary, Charles was called home to Heaven to meet Jesus, the One who saved him from his sins.

Charles accepted Jesus as his Savior and was baptized in 1952.

He is predeceased by his five older siblings. Charles is survived by his wife, Beatrice, and three children; Martha Schill of Barrington, NJ, Stephen (and Diane) Brown of Raytown, MO, and Richard Brown of Anniston, AL. He is also predeceased by a daughter, Beverly Lorow. Charles is survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Charles and Beatrice lived most of their adult lives in the Hornell, N.Y. area. They wintered for 25 years in Florida; 17 of those years were spent in Maranatha Village in Sebring. Charles was a bricklayer/mason by trade and very involved in the Hillside Baptist Church (formerly Southside Baptist Church) in Hornell. Charles and Beatrice traveled extensively in the USA and also abroad. Over the years, they were passengers on several cruises.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Church Planters, 36830 Royalton Road, Grafton, Ohio 44044.

Funeral arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106.

Condolences and memories may be shared at DuboisFuneralHome

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
