|
|
CANISTEO - Charles P. Gardiner, 77, of 75 Maple St., Canisteo, went to be with his LORD and Savior, JESUS CHRIST on Thursday evening (March 21, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in North Hornell, July 30, 1941, a son of Gerald W. and Edith Mae (Button) Gardiner; he graduated as Valedictorian at Canisteo Central School, Class of 1959. From there he went on to obtain his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from MIT in Aeronautical Engineering. Charlie worked as a member of the McDonnell-Douglas Aerospace Team in Los Angeles, California where he helped start and was president of the union there. While still in California he obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed flying small aircraft. He loved to explore and even rode his BMW motorcycle across the country. Over the years, even after retirement, Charlie enjoyed learning new things and doing mathematical equations just to keep his mind sharp.
Since his return to the Canisteo area, Charlie faithfully took care of his mother. He was a member of the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in Alfred from its beginning. He was a member of the Hornell Gideon's Camp since 1984 where he served as president, vice president and chaplain. He also served on the New York State Gideon Cabinet and served there as leader of the Memorial Bible Program. Charlie was an overall genuinely caring person. He loved sharing his faith with others and enjoyed going out and just chatting over a nice meal. Most people remember Charlie for always having a copy of the Bill of Rights in his pocket and quizzing people on what it contained. He was a very faithful and dedicated father to his daughter Caroline and was a loving grandfather.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by a daughter, Caroline (husband: Ed Bongio) Gardiner of Niskayuna, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Lucas and Brynna Bongio; two brothers, Gerald R. Gardiner of Howard and David (Alice) Gardiner of Canisteo; nieces and nephews, Becky (Dan) Todd, Christina (Michael) Parmenter, Emily (John) Hess, Joe (Laura Leonard) Gardiner, Jerry Gardiner and Andy Gardiner.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present Tuesday (March 26, 2019) from 3-5 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo, where funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 5 p.m., Pastor Roger Gardner officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo.
In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make memorial contributions to the Hornell Gideon's Camp, PO Box 352, Hornell, N.Y.; or to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 1474 Randolph Road, Alfred Station, N.Y. 14803.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019