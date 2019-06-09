Home

J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
BOLIVAR, N.Y. - Charles P. Ross, 46, of 102 Wellsville St., passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 11, 1972 in Gates, the son of Anthony C. and Cynthia (Kirby) Ross. On April 10, 2010 in Olean he married Stacie Mascho, who survives.

"Charlie" was raised in Gates-Chili, and was a 1991 graduate of Bolivar Central School. He attended Alfred State College, and was formerly employed at Air-Preheater Company in Wellsville, the Gunlocke Company in Wayland, and Heritage Cutlery in Bolivar. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed comics and gardening.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Samantha (Joseph) Phillips of Bolivar, Rosemary (Ronnie) Rhodes of Perry, and Sylvia (Brennen) Sharp of Canisteo; a son, Wilbur (Brittany Spring) Fountain of Limestone; 13 grandchildren; his father and step-mother, Tony and Catherine Ross of Hornell; his father-in-law, Darwin Mascho of Bolivar; two brothers, Anthony "TJ" (Lena) Ross Jr. of Canisteo, and Peter (Jennifer) Ross of Hornell; one aunt, two uncles, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother; two sisters, April Carr, and Annette Ross; and his mother-in-law, Nancy Mascho.

Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State St., in Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation at 1 p.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse, Pa.

Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 9, 2019
