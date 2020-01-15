Home

Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Charles W. Flanders Obituary
ARKPORT - Long time Mayor of the Village of Arkport, Charles W. Flanders, 70, of East Avenue, passed away Wednesday morning (Jan. 15, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, after a courageous fight with cancer for the past year.
Calling hours are 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 19, 2020) at the Arkport Central School Performing Arts Center (please use the East Avenue entrance). Private interment will be in Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to the Wilmot Cancer Center, Rochester.
A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020
