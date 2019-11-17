|
DANSVILLE - Charles W. "Charlie" Hamsher Jr., 80, passed away Wednesday morning (Nov. 13, 2019) at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mt. Morris
He was born in Wayland on April 13, 1939, a son of the late Charles W. and Dorothy Mae (Gates) Hamsher Sr. He was also predeceased by his brother James Hamsher, and a grandson, Joshua Griffith.
Charles was a farmer like his father, on the family farm in Sparta, N.Y. In the 1990s Charles sold the farm and went to work for the Livingston County Highway Department based in Groveland, N.Y. as a truck driver. He was a charter member of the Sparta Center Volunteer Fire Department. He loved spending his time, farming, and hunting and taking rides through the country in his pickup truck. He was a founding member of the Hamsher Rangers in the late 1960s.
He is survived by his daughters, Colleen (Jeff) Drake, Darlene (Sam) Bozzette, Tammy (Darrell) Lemen, Pam (Mike) Van Scooter; his sisters, Carol Carberry, and Janice (Malcolm) Jarvis; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Friends may call Monday, Nov. 18, from 4-7 p.m., at the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Kiehle Cemetery in Sparta.
Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the or .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019