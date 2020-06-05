HORNELL - Charlotte M. Billings, 63, of Fulton Street, Hornell, passed away Thursday (June 4, 2020) at her home, following a long illness.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, July 1, 1956, the daughter of Roy and Betty (Dodge) Martin, she resided in this area for over 60 years. She graduated from Hornell High School and received her Registered Nursing Degree from the former St. James Mercy School of Nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse at the former St. James Hospital and for over 25 years at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Bath.
Charlotte was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hornell Moose Lodge and had a special love for music. She sang lead vocals in the local band, "Prism" for many years. But most of all, Charlotte had an unbridled passion for playing the slots at local casinos.
She is predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her step-father, Charles E. Butler; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her daughters, Nicole Bell of Dansville and Connie Billings of Hornell; her son, David M. Billings of Hornell; her mother, Betty Butler of Hornell; and her father, Roy Martin of Florida; three half sisters, Peggy Stuart of Hornell, Grace (Atieh) SubLaban of Florida and Tricia Martin of Florida; four grandchildren, Syble Billings, Cadella Billings, Derek Bell, and Logan Bell; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Honoring Charlotte's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.