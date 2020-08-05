ALMOND - Chasyn Lynch of Almond passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Chasyn was born May 21, 2010 at St. James Hospital. He attended both Alfred Almond and Arkport schools.
Chase was born with Cerebral Palsy and Bilateral Schizencephaly. Despite his challenges, Chase always overcame his obstacles with strength, determination, and attitude. He will always be known for his humor, usually on the mischievous side.
Chase loved spending time with his brothers and family. He loved music and dancing. He also was an animal lover. He enjoyed trips to the lake and boat rides. Chase was very social and loved being around other kids. He made friends with everyone he met. He loved making people laugh. Chase brightened the lives of everyone who got the pleasure of knowing him.
Chase is survived by his mother and step-father, Ashley (Jeff) Carl of Almond. His brothers, Jakolbey, Bryton, and Rhyatt. His father, Joseph Lynch of Wellsville. His maternal grandmother, Christina Dobson. His maternal great-grandmother, Judith Grantier. His maternal great-great-aunt, Pamela Sniffen. His uncle, Daniel (Colleen McIntyre) Dobson. His paternal grandparents, Darcy (Dean) Geffers. His aunt, Desarae Currier. His paternal great-great- grandmother, Joanne Grover. Family friend, Britney Kessler. Many other beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his maternal great-grandfather, Karl Grantier; and his maternal grandfather, Jeff Grantier.
We would also like to thank all of the incredible therapists, teachers, aides, and staff that have worked with Chase throughout the years.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www,brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.