CANISTEO - Chester J. "Jim" Baker, 83, of West Main Street, passed away Wednesday (March 27, 2019) at Elderwood At Hornell.
Born in Canisteo, Feb. 9, 1936, the son of Charles and Florence Feenaughty Baker, he had resided in Canisteo most all his life. Jim was a graduate of Canisteo Central School, Class of 1956, and served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1956 until he was honorably discharged in 1958. Jim was employed in the parts department at the former Elsenheimer Chevrolet and Blovsky Ford and later was employed as a receiving inspector at Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Jean Baker and June Knight; as well as his brother, Walter Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Roberts Baker of Canisteo; his daughter, Judy (Paul Stratton) Hughes of Elmira; and his son, Kenneth (Cindy Harding) Baker of Canisteo; his sister, Jane (Tom) Lioy of Rochester; four grandchildren, John Hughes Jr., Andrew Hughes, Kelsie (Jeff Acor) Baker and Callie Baker; three great-grandchildren, Rylan Hughes, Avery Hughes, and Oaklee Acor; and several nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected]
The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Canisteo United Methodist Church, 37 Greenwood St., in Canisteo, where a Memorial Service will follow calling hours at noon with Rev. Beverly Welch officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
Friends may make memorial contributions to the Canisteo United Methodist Church, "Attention Siding Fund", 37 Greenwood St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019