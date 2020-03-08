|
AVOCA - Christopher "Red" Odell, 18, of Avoca passed away from injuries sustained from a car accident on Wednesday (March 4, 2020).
Born on Sept. 10, 2001 to John and Carrie (Moore) Odell of Avoca, Christopher was a senior at Avoca Central School and also attended Hornell BOCES where he was taking heavy equipment.
Christopher enjoyed hunting along with anything outdoors. Chris was a volunteer firefighter for the Wallace Fire Dept., following in his family's footsteps. He could be found working on cars and derby cars as his hobbies and loved spending time with family and friends. He had the most infectious smile and cared deeply for others.
Christopher is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Ann Woodworth Moore, along with several great-grandparents. He is survived by his parents, John and Carrie (Moore) Odell of Avoca; great-grandmother, Phyllis Odell of Arkport; great-grandfather, Ron (Dena) Kennell of Arkport; grandparents, Glenn (Lisa) Odell of Canaseraga, Nana Cori (Papa Chris) Lasnick of Avoca, Papa Tom (Nana Vicki) Moore of Bath; uncles, Edward Lasnick of Avoca, Scott (Bobbi) Odell of Canaseraga; aunts, Brittany Odell of Canaseraga, Brooke (Craig) Milligan of Union Springs, N.Y. He is also survived by several great aunts and uncles; along with cousins.
The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Christopher "Red" Odell.
Calling hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday (March 14, 2020) at the Wallace Wesleyan Church, where a funeral service will follow at noon on Saturday.
There will also be a benefit dinner from 4:30–6:30 p.m. on Thursday (March 12, 2020) at the Wallace Wesleyan Church.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his name to the Wallace Fire Dept., 9087 State Route 415, Avoca, N.Y. 14809.
Online condolences or remembrances of Chris are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020