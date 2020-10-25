1/1
Cindy Sue Vance
HORNELL - Cindy Sue Vance, 65, of Hornell, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 18, 2020 following a hard-fought battle with lung disease.

Cindy was born Nov. 3, 1954 in Hornell, N.Y. to Joel and Eleanor Russell (deceased). She is survived by her three sons, Michael Vance of Canisteo, N.Y., Matthew (Brittany) Vance, Mitchell (Kendra Jarratt) Vance; four grandchildren, Austin, Hannah, Luke and Jacob; and three siblings, Dick (Kathy) Russell, Carolyn (Mike) Wallace and Charlotte ( Dean) Stuart.

Cindy graduated from Canisteo High School in 1970 and began working. She was proud to complete her bachelor's degree in business management in her 50s. Over her life she had many positions in management, finishing her career at GNC of Hornell where she always had a warm smile and treated all like family.

Cindy was a devout follower of Jesus, attending Canisteo First Baptist Church, Alfred-Almond Bible Church, and finally, Station Church of Hornell. She would regularly volunteer and serve the church in varying capacities. Cindy was also a long-time member of TOPS of Hornell.

Cindy loved the Lord and lived her life to give rather than receive. She helped anyone in need and loved others more than she did herself. She was a friend to all, a listening ear, a big hug, and a warm smile. An angel on earth has now become an angel in heaven.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @ brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell, N.Y.

Calling hours will be held at Station Church, 342 Seneca Road in North Hornell, N.Y., on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. A private memorial service will be held for the family on Friday, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Donations in Cindy's honor can be made out to Station Church, 342 Seneca Road, North Hornell, N.Y. 14843.


Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
