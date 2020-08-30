HORNELL, N.Y. - Clarence E. Cady, 89, of 6835 Upper Glen Ave., Hornell, died Saturday afternoon (Aug. 22, 2020) at St. James Hospital, following a short illness.
Born in Hornell on Dec. 14, 1930, he was the son of Clarence and Iva (O'Rourke) Cady.
Clarence grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1950). Following high school graduation, he was drafted in the US Army and honorably served his country in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
Following his honorable discharge from the US Army, Clarence decided to continue his education and enrolled at Alfred State, receiving a degree in Sales and Building Construction.
He was employed for 37 years at the former Erie Railroad, Erie-Lackawanna Railroad and Conrail, first as a trackman, brakeman, and eventually a conductor, retiring in 1991. Throughout the years, Clarence owned and operated his own 116-acre farm, raising corn, oats and wheat and also raising beef cows.
An outstanding carpenter, Clarence built his own home on Upper Glen Avenue, Hornell. He was a member of the Arkport American Legion and also a member of the Hornell Moose Lodge. He loved rooting for the Buffalo Bills, especially during the Super Bowl years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Bertha Hathaway; his half-sister, Dorothy Zalinski.
Clarence was married on May 24, 1958 to the former Joan Sackett, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Roger Cady of Hornell, Greg (Tammy Mead) Cady of Hornell; one daughter, Susan Cady of Hornell; three grandsons, Jesse Mead, Billy Cady and Owen Cady; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Clarence E. Cady will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell. United States Army Military Honors will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 p.m. Final interment will be in the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.
In recognition of Clarence's service to his country during the Korean Conflict, the American Flag at the Dagon Funeral Home will be flown at half-staff.
