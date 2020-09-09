HORNELL - Clyde W. Lewis, 74, formerly of 94 ½ Maple St., Hornell, died Monday afternoon (Sept. 7, 2020) at the Wellsville Manor following a long battle with dementia.
Born in Hornell on Sept. 18, 1945, he was the son of Claude and Margaret (Matthews) Lewis.
Clyde grew up in Almond, NY and was a graduate of Alfred Almond Central School (class of 1965). He was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving his country during the Vietnam era. While serving in the Air Force, Clyde served as Crew Chief of a fighter plane and had been stationed at various locations, including Turkey and England.
He was employed for 25 years at the Village of Alfred Department of Public Works and for about 20 years served as a bus driver for the Alfred-Almond School District.
Clyde attended the Alfred-Almond Bible Church and also enjoyed spending time at the Almond Senior Center, visiting with his many friends. He enjoyed "fixing things" and working with his hands. He also enjoyed arts and crafts, making "works of art" using beads, leather and wood. Decorating his home brought a special joy, especially during the holiday seasons. He also loved taking long car rides with his wife, Bonnie, simply visiting new and exciting places.
He was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Carole Lewis, who died in 1976; his sister, Joyce Raner; his brother, John Lewis Sr.
He was married on June 8, 1974 to the former Bonnie Seeley, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Erica (Jeff Risley) Sergent of Fairport, NY and Gwyn (James) Ruthven of Alfred Station; one son, Bradley (Alexa) Lewis of Macedon, NY; his sister, Pam (John) Bretz of Horseheads, NY; six grandchildren, Joseph Sergent, James "Liam" Ruthven, Grace Ruthven, Gabriel Lewis, Noah Lewis and Christian Lewis; several nieces and nephews.
At Clyde's request there will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at noon at the Alfred-Almond Bible Church, Almond, with Pastor Ken Shutt officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Almond.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Clyde's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Greg Norton Memorial Park Fund of Almond, C/O Tim Kogel, 15 Church St., Hornell, NY 14843 or by visiting the "Go Fund Me Page" at www.gofundme.com/greg-norton-memorial-park
In recognition of Clyde's service to his country as a member of the US Air Force, the American Flag at the Dagon Funeral Home will be flown at half-staff.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com.