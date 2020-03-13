|
|
CANASERAGA - Connie J. France, 57, passed away early Thursday morning (March 12, 2020), surrounded by her loving family at her home on Smith Road.
Born in North Hornell on March 13, 1962 she was a daughter of Kenneth and Patricia (Wilber) Rahr, who survive. On Aug. 8, 2004 she was married in Canaseraga to Steve A. France, who predeceased her on Dec. 2, 2018 after 14 years of marriage.
A graduate of Canisteo Central School, class of 1980, Connie has resided in the Arkport-Canaseraga area for most of her life, except for 12 years when she resided in Albany, where she was employed by the Department of Motor Vehicles. While residing in this area, Connie was employed for 16 years as the shelter manager at the Hornell Area Human Society.
Connie loved animals and also enjoyed quilting and gardening.
Besides her parents of Hornell, her loving family also includes five children, Timothy Blovsky (Brittany Robinson) of West Seneca, N.Y. Mary Shroyer (Daniel Mosher) of Albany, N.Y. Amber (John) Wood of Hampton, N.H., Linzie France (Bryan Duncan) of Swain, N.Y. and Brian France (Ashlee Bendzus) of South Dansville, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Grady, Brynn and Mack Blovsky, Summer Marcus, John Marcus, Nora Duncan, Laina France, Sophia France and Jesse France; two brothers, Daniel (Valerie) Rahr of Hornell and Michael (Kathy) Rahr of Canisteo; one sister, Deborah (William) Fitzwater of Blairsville, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Connie J. France.
Calling hours are 1-3 p.m. Sunday (March 15, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell where a funeral service will be held following calling hours at 3 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in the Canaseraga Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or www.stjude.org. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences or remembrances of Connie are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 13, 2020