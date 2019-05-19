|
CANISTEO - Connie R. Frook, 69, formerly of Depot Street, entered into rest Thursday (May 16, 2019) at Halifax Hospice Care center after a long struggle with breast cancer.
Connie was born Aug. 4, 1949, in North Hornell to Matthew and Marie (McDaniel) Pierce. On Feb. 28, 1969, in Canisteo, she married Bruce A. Bell, who predeceased her on Nov. 17, 1976. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Douglas B. Frook; three sisters, Marlene Scott, Marcelene Stewart, and Lavonne Campbell; and two brothers, Gerald and Richard Pierce.
Connie was a lifelong resident of Canisteo and had attended Canisteo Central School. She had been employed as an electrician at the Alstom Rail Transport Company in Hornell. Favorite past times included catching up with her large family, taking nightly walks around the village, playing card games, spending time at the beach, and always finding a laugh in each moment. Connie had recently relocated to Florida to be closer to her daughter, grandchildren, and their beloved fur-baby, Arya.
Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Bell; grandchildren, Kala Bell and Kassi Bell, all of Florida; three sisters, Sharlene Thompson, Deanne Edell, and Denise (Michael) Schaumberg, all of Canisteo; two brothers, Duane "Coz" Pierce of Tennessee and Clement (Allison) Pierce of Canisteo; brother-in-law, Edward Stewart and her sister-in-law, Beverly Pierce; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., on Thursday, May 23, at H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo, where funeral and committal services will take place Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
Memorial contributions in Connie's name may be made to either the Canisteo Fire Department, c/o Mike Wilson, 14 South Main St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823; the Wimodaughsian Free Library, 19 West Main St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823; or to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 19, 2019