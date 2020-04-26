|
WALNUT COVE - Cora Velma Bassett Burley, 96, went home to be with her Lord Thursday afternoon, April 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Cora was born on December 16, 1923 in Canisteo, N.Y. to the late Ray and Sally Osmin Bassett. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church in Kernersville where she was the organist and pianist. Cora was a good cook and could make the best chocolate chip cookies. She loved to garden and work outside, as well as walking every morning. Also, she liked to collect bells and had hundreds of them in her collection. Cora loved her children very much and was always there for them whenever they needed her. She was retired from Eastman Kodak and also worked as a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Burley; brother, Carol Bassett and sister-in-law, Essie Bassett.
Cora is survived by her loving children, Darlene Hartwig (Mike) of Walnut Cove, Jerry Burley of Bearsville, N.Y. and Betty Graham (Bruce) of Louisville, KY; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020