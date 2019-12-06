|
WAYLAND - Cornelius N. "Tony" Recktenwald, 92, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 2, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Tony was born April 29, 1927 in Perkinsville, the son of Anthony and Helen (Yochum) Recktenwald. He has been a life resident of the Perkinsville/Wayland areas.
Tony and Ruth E. Caton were married Aug. 31, 1985 and together have celebrated over 34 years of marriage. Tony was employed most all his life in the grocery business as a produce manager. He worked for Frank Gross Market, Star Market and the Wayland Food Mart. Tony appreciated classic cars, liked to watch and feed the birds and squirrels and especially enjoyed his cats!
Tony was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Helen.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Recktenwald of Wayland; his step-children, Marcia (Richard) Northrup of Bath, Sheila Meyer of Batavia, Jeff Wheaton (Amy Hess) of Wayland, Pam Wheaton of Dansville and Valerie Bugman of Nunda; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Lucille (Don) Ellis of Wayland; his brother, Eugene Recktenwald of Wayland; along with several nieces and nephews.
Tony's family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 206 Fremont St., Wayland. Committal prayers and interment will take place immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wayland.
Contributions in memory of Cornelius N. "Tony" Recktenwald may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572; or to the Wayland/Springwater Ambulance Company, 14 East Naples St., Wayland, N.Y. 14572.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019