Craig D. Neu Sr.
HORNELL/CANISTEO - Craig D. Neu Sr., 47, of 2810 Gravel Run Road, Canisteo, died unexpectedly early Sunday morning (June 7, 2020) at his home.

Born in Hornell on Feb. 3, 1973, he was the son of Daniel and Dona (Martin) Neu and the step-son of Veronica "Ronnie" Neu.

Craig resided in Hornell during his early years and, because his father was a member of the US Air Force, lived in many locations during his teen years, such as California, Massachusetts and North Carolina. He returned to the Hornell-Canisteo area in 1992.

Throughout his life, Craig enjoyed fishing and watching football and basketball on TV, always rooting for the San Francisco 49ers and the LA Lakers. In his younger years he loved playing basketball.

Surviving are five children, Brenden (Summer) Cammilleri, Craig Neu Jr., Khristian Neu, Heavena Neu and Mystyca Neu; one granddaughter, Giavanna Cammilleri; his father and step-mother, Dan and Veronica "Ronnie" Neu of Hornell; his mother, Donna Mulhair of Canisteo; one sister, Ryan Elizabeth Neu; three brothers, Richard Neu, Zane Swarts and Joseph Pulvino; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

At Craig's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.

Craig's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to any mental health charity or program of their choice.

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
