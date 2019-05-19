|
|
NUNDA/CANISTEO - Cynthia K. "Cindy" Matacale, 66, of Creek Road, Nunda, formerly of Canisteo, passed away peacefully Monday (May 13, 2019) at her home following an extended illness.
Cindy was born April 16, 1953 in North Hornell to the late Ellsworth and Madolynne (Hill) Henry.
Cindy was a graduate of Canisteo Central school class of 1971. She was a dairy farm milk inspector for many companies and retired from Upstate/Niagara Milk Co-op of Buffalo. She traveled extensively throughout rural New York State and parts of Pennsylvania for 25 years as an inspector. She raised goats and sheep on her small farm and produced many products from their milk which were in great demand around the state and even into Canada.
Cindy was an avid fisherman and was a great lover of animals and was willing to take in any animal that need compassion and care. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and making fudge which she was well known for making locally. When she had time, Cindy enjoyed doing many crafts.
Cindy is survived by her friend and partner, David Littlejohn of Nunda; a son, Bryan Matacale of North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Henry of Connecticut; and an aunt, Sally Burnside-Haase of Elmira; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Cindy was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Henry.
At Cindy's request, there will be no calling hours or service. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life party on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the Nunda Fire Station, 4 South State St., Nunda, N.Y.
Memorial contributions in Cindy's name may be made to Noyes Memorial Hospital, 111 Clara Barton St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 19, 2019