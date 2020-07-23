GENESEE, Pa. - Daisy M. Elliott, 84, of Genesee, Pa., died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, NY.
Born Aug. 16, 1935, in Genesee, she was the daughter of George A. and H. Ione Easton Haskins.
On March 30, 1952, in Genesee, she married John O. Elliott, who predeceased her on Feb. 21, 1982.
Daisy was a self-employed hairdresser and a lifelong area resident.
Surviving are: two sons, William A. (Deborah) Elliott and Timothy J. (Denise) Elliott, both of Genesee; seven grandchildren, Aaron Elliott, Kathaleen Greenman, Aarol Elliott, Jason Bundy, Derrick Elliott, Jamie Williams, and Sarah Daniels; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James A. (Pauline) Haskins of Parker, FL and William I. (Mary Jane) Haskins of Ulysses, Pa.; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her stepmother, Rosetta Haskins; two brothers, George Lee Haskins and Donald Richard Haskins; and a grandson, John R. Harvey, Jr.
Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, PA on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 3 – 4 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 4 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Rev. Cameron Cowburn and Rev. Mel Ternes will co-officiate. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Solid Rock Bible Church, 1735 Grover Hollow Road, Genesee, Pa. 16923 or Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, Pa. 16948.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.