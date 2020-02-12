|
|
WAYLAND - Dale Ann Jester, 71, passed away at her home Monday morning (Feb. 10, 2020).
Dale was born Oct. 25, 1948 in Rochester, the daughter of Emerick and Ruth (Henry) Derrenbacher. She grew up in Dansville and was a member of the 1966 graduating class of Dansville Central School. Dale and Paul Jester were married on April 26, 1969 in Dansville and together have celebrated over 50 years of marriage. Dale and Paul have resided in their current home in Wayland since 1972.
Dale's hobbies were many as she loved to tend to her flower gardens and taking many trips to the Amish Greenhouse. She transformed her backyard into a beautifully landscaped oasis.
She loved to shop, shop and shop, especially taking advantage of the simplicity of Amazon. She also enjoyed painting throughout the years. However Dale's pride and joy was her family. She was the wife of Paul and mother to three children, Kris, Jim and Carrie and grandmother to six grandchildren that she loved.
Dale was employed at Wayland Central School and later Wayland Cohocton Central School for over 30 years. She was a custodian for many years and for the past 20 years she has been a study hall monitor; the last 10 years she has been the senior class study hall monitor. Dale has been a role model, mentor and friend to hundreds of students over the years. Dale loved working at the school and always considered the students, faculty and staff as her second family. Her personality, smile, compassion and dedication to the WCCS Community will be difficult to match and will be dearly missed by students, faculty and the entire staff at WCCS, including many alumni.
Dale was pre-deceased by her parents, Emerick and Ruth Derrenbacher; and her son-in-law, Mark Midgett in 2012.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Jester of Wayland; her children, Kris (Robert) Coburn of Dansville, Jim (Stephanie) Jester of Vestal, and Carrie Midgett of Livonia; her grandchildren, Tom, Ava Ruth, Dan, Matt, Ash and Drew; siblings, Kay (Gayle) VanDurme of Kansas, Bob (Gail) Derrenbacher of Wayland and Chris (Kim) Cavallro of Rochester; along with the entire Wayland-Cohocton Central School community of students, faculty and staff.
Dale's family and friends may call Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 3-7 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Funeral services for Dale will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Memorial contributions in Dale A. Jester's memory may be made to: WCCS Scholarship In Memory of Dale A. Jester, 2350 State Route 63, Attn: Business Office, Wayland, NY 14572.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020