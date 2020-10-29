Dale Gordon Pease passed away on Oct. 25, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas at the age of 81. He and his wife of 55 years, Patricia, lived in Katy, Texas. He was born on June 8, 1939 to the late Gordon Wallace Pease and Pauline (Murray) Pease of Greenwood, N.Y.



Dale is survived by his wife, Patricia (Percy) Pease, formerly of Hammonsport, N.Y.; son, Michael Pease of Hempstead, Texas; daughter, Kelly Benge and husband Harold of Iowa; a sister, Betty Boss and husband Alan of Ontario, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Don Percy and his wife Jeanie of Jacksonville, Fla.; two nephews, Matt Boss and Kyle Percy; and niece, Rebecca Boss.



Dale grew up on his family's dairy farm in West Greenwood and attended Greenwood Central School, graduating in 1957. While in high school, he participated in soccer, basketball, baseball and band. While in his senior year, Dale served as Class President.



From 1957-1961, Dale attended SUNY Brockport, where he was a member of the freshman basketball team, played soccer for all four years and lettered in track his junior year. In 1961, he accepted a teaching position at Haverling High School in Bath, N.Y. teaching eighth and ninth grade science and served as the varsity track coach. Dale accepted a position in 1962 as the elementary physical education teacher at Hammondsport Central School, where he also coached J.V. soccer and basketball, as well as varsity track. In 1964, he was selected for a graduate assistantship at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he taught physical education classes and served as a graduate assistant for the basketball and baseball programs. He and Patricia Percy were married in 1965. That same year, he earned an MS Degree and accepted a high school physical education and varsity basketball coaching position at Sauqoit Valley Central School near Utica, N.Y. The first year as coach, his team won the Section III Class C Championship and the second year, they lost in the finals. In 1967 he accepted the head basketball coaching position at Morrisville Ag & Tech where he coached until 1973.



His dream of earning a Ph.D. came true when he was awarded a fellowship to the Florida State University to major in Movement Science under Dr. Robert Singer. He was awarded his Ph.D. in 1975 and accepted a faculty position at Iowa State University. He began his time in Houston in 1983 when he was selected as department chair of HPERD at the University of Houston with an adjunct appointment at the Baylor College of Medicine, where he served as chair for 13 years. He retired in 2006 as chair after working primarily in the graduate program until he until retirement. During this time he served as major professor for over 20 doctoral students, all of whom have gone onto successful careers. He was selected as TAHPERD Scholar for Texas in 2000. He has held his certification as a sport psychology consultant since 1991, which allowed him to work with athletes of all levels on mental strategies to enhance their performance. He also published numerous articles involving sport psychology.



Dale and his family enjoyed traveling, especially returning to New York to visit family and friends. Dale specifically enjoyed his travel to Indonesia and with Pat to Thailand and Europe. He has taken great pride in the fact that he has visited 48 of the 50 states.



The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home-Grand Parkway, where a memorial service will be held at noon on Friday with Chaplain Daniel Schramm officiating.



Arrangements under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 West Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494.





