Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. George-Stanton Funeral Home
109 West Naples Street
Wayland, NY 14572
585-728-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Colegrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana F. Colegrove

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dana F. Colegrove Obituary
SPRINGWATER/DANSVILLE - Dana F. Colegrove, 89, passed away late Wednesday afternoon (May 1, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.

Dana's family and friends are invited to call Saturday, May 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the St. George-Stanton Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Dana's funeral service will be private along with his interment at Covered Bridge Cemetery in Springwater. A celebration of Dana's life will take place in July around the time that would be his 90th birthday and will be announced at that time.

Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences and Dana's complete obituary.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now