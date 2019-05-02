|
|
SPRINGWATER/DANSVILLE - Dana F. Colegrove, 89, passed away late Wednesday afternoon (May 1, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
Dana's family and friends are invited to call Saturday, May 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the St. George-Stanton Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Dana's funeral service will be private along with his interment at Covered Bridge Cemetery in Springwater. A celebration of Dana's life will take place in July around the time that would be his 90th birthday and will be announced at that time.
Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences and Dana's complete obituary.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 2, 2019