TROUPSBURG - Dana F. Johnson, 55, of Hopper Hill Road, Troupsburg, N.Y., passed away at home on Monday morning, Sept. 30, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family during his passage to heaven.
Born in Canandaigua, N.Y. on Sept. 18, 1964, Dana was the son of Eugene "Jim" and Sally (Howell) Johnson. He was a 1982 graduate of Troupsburg Central School.
On April 28, 1983, Dana enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving until June 30, 1995 where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. On June 2, 1984, Dana and the former Tammy J. Cornish were married in Knoxville, Pa. During his time of service, Dana and Tammy were stationed for a year in Turkey, 6 ½ years at McChord AFB in Tacoma, Wash., where their son Kyle was born and finished his career at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, Nev., where their son Tyler was born.
After leaving the Air Force, Dana earned a degree in electromechanical from Alfred State College in 1998.
Dana was an avid hunter and car enthusiast. He loved his country, his family and his community. His favorite things in life were tinkering on his 1953 Chevy Pro Street Pickup in his "shed" and his Sunshine - Hailey Elizabeth. He was a longtime member of the Troupsburg Fire Department and Ambulance Corps. Dana worked at the Big Flats plant of Corning Inc. until August 2019.
Surviving are Dana's wife of 35 years, Tammy Johnson at home; his sons and daughters in law, Kyle and Ashley Johnson of Geneva, NY and Tyler and Cheyenne Johnson of Troupsburg; his beloved granddaughter, Hailey Johnson; his parents, Jim and Sally Johnson of Hornell; his sister, Holly Johnson of Hornell; his exchange daughters, Aylin Aksoy of Turkey, Lubna Al-Alem of Bahrain, Futoon Alzadjali of Oman, Nada Bouker of Tunisia, Ca'reen Govindasamy of South Africa and Creschel Giting Asma of Philippines; and several very special nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Dana's life and a time of remembrance and sharing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1-5 p.m. at the Troupsburg Fire Station, Troupsburg, N.Y.
Memorials in Dana's name may be made to any charity of the donor's choosing.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019