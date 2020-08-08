1/1
Dana L. Hendrickson
GREENWOOD, N.Y. - Dana L. Hendrickson, 51, of Main Street, Greenwood, passed away quite suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Noyes Hospital in Dansville, N.Y.

Dana was born in Hornell, on Jan. 27, 1969 to John C. and Doris L. Aldrich Hendrickson. He attended school at Jasper Central School.

Dana was a self employed handyman, helping friends, family and neighbors with a vast variety of projects. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed long walks. He was always willing and able to lend a hand to others, particularly looking out for the elderly. Dana was a social member of the Greenwood American Legion Post.

Dana is survived by his mother, Doris Slocum of Greenwood; his brothers, Lonnie Hendrickson of Canisteo and John (Michelle) Hendrickson of Cameron Mills; his sister, Deanna (Ronald) Sherman of Greenwood; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John C. Hendrickson on Feb. 16, 2005.

Following Dana's wishes, there will be no formal services. Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, N.Y.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
