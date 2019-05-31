HORNELL, N.Y. - Daniel H. "Dan" Hawkins, 71, of 146 Sutherby Ave., Hornell, died unexpectedly Monday afternoon (May 27, 2019) at his home.



Born in Washington, DC on May 10, 1948, he was the son of Raymond and Margaret (Haynes) Hawkins.



Dan grew up in Adelphi, Md. and attended High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. He later received his GED at Bladensburg, Md.



For over 25 years, Dan was employed as a Union Printer for Pike & Fisher Printing in Silver Spring, Md. For about 10 years worked in the fabricating department at West Sheet Metal in Sterling, Va. He has resided in Hornell for the past six years.



Dan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting (especially deer hunting and dove hunting) and fishing. He also loved spending time pitching horseshoes.



Surviving are two sons, Daniel (Laura) Hawkins of Boyce, Va. and Robert "Rob" (Laura) Hawkins of Silver Spring, Md.; one brother, Steve (Jackie) Hawkins of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Heather Hawkins, Connor Hawkins, Calleigh Hawkins, Brittany Hawkins and Tommy Hawkins; several nieces and nephews.



At Dan's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 31, 2019