HORNELL - Daniel P. "Skinner" Kinnerney, 60, of 397 Fairview Ave., Hornell, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening (April 1, 2020) shortly after being admitted to St. James Mercy Hospital after being stricken at home.
Born in Hornell on June 1, 1959, he was the son of Edward and Lois (Ordway) Kinnerney.
Growing up in Hornell, Dan was a graduate of Hornell High School (Class of 1977). Following high school graduation he briefly served his country as a member of the US Army. He was employed for several years at the former Haywood-Wakefield Corporation in Hornell. When the company moved its operation to Massachusetts, Dan decided to go along and lived and worked in Massachusetts. Within time, he moved back to Hornell and was employed at Crowley's until he retired. Currently he had been working at the Fawcett Post 1582 American Legion in Canaseraga as a Bartender.
Dan was a former member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church. In addition, he was a former member of the Hornell Elks Lodge, the Hornell Association as well as the Fawcett Post 1582 American Legion in Canaseraga. Dan loved the outdoors, enjoying fishing (lake and stream) and hunting (deer and small game). In addition, he was a proud supporter of the Hornell Red Raider Football and Basketball teams. Nothing, however, could compare to the true love and dedication he carried for his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Kinnerney, and his step-fathers, Arthur Emerson and Robert Elsenheimer.
Dan had been married to the former Donna Sheroshick, who survives. Also surviving is his son, Stephen (Lauren Ingalls) Kinnerney of Canisteo; his step-son, James Briggs of Hornell; his mother, Lois Elsenheimer of Hornell; his brother, James Kinnerney of Arkport; two sisters, Kathleen (Bill) Horn of Canaseraga and Karen Bradley of Hornell; as well as his grandchildren, Kylan Kinnerney, Liam Radka, Kaela and Abigail Briggs, along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life for Dan will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church Street, Hornell, New York.
Dan's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the .
