Daphne Cudd Hynes Obituary
SPARTA - Daphne Cudd Hynes, 89, passed away early Monday morning (Dec. 23, 2019) at the Livingston County CNR in Mt. Morris.

She was born in Spartanburg, S.C. on May 1, 1930, a daughter of Grady and Agnes (Smith) Cudd. On June 26, 1949, she was married to Milton Hynes, who predeceased her on July 6, 2010. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Sarah Jo Whitaker and Frances Carnell; and a brother, George Edward Cudd.

Daphne was a longtime faithful member of the Sparta Center United Methodist Church. She enjoyed serving her Lord and Savior by being active with the choir, serving on the Ad board, the United Methodist Women's group, and chairman of the funeral luncheon committee. She was also an active community member volunteering for events of the Sparta Center Fire Department, the Dansville Lioness Club and Dansville Lions Minstrel Shows, and the American Red Cross. She was active with the Livingston County Republicans as an election inspector, assessor, Women's Republican Committee, and former Director of the Livingston County Women's Republican Club. Daphne was a clerk for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Dansville of 26 years. She liked to refer to herself as the mother of the Dansville DMV because she worked from day one at the location.

She is survived by her children, Susan (David) Stocking of Dansville, James (Joanne) Hynes of Florida, and Judy Ann (Kenneth) Hynes- Smith of Batavia; seven grandchildren, Stacy (David) Benton, Karen (Stephen) Blockwitz, Jodi (Sean) Walters, Jayne Daphne (William) Shultz, James Milton (Brandy) Hynes, Kellie (Andrew) Danglis and Kevin Magee; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday, Dec. 28 from noon to 1 p.m., at the Sparta Center United Methodist Church, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Kiehle Cemetery, Sparta. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sparta Center United Methodist Church, 8455 Sparta Center Road, Dansville, NY 14437; or the Livingston County Hospice, 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris, NY 14510.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019
