Darrin Scott Greenfield
1965 - 2020
Darrin Scott Greenfield, born Aug. 2, 1965 in Hornell, N.Y., went to be with his Lord on July 18, 2020. He is spreading his sunny smile around heaven, greeting family and friends. Darrin is the son of Paul Roy and Vivian Burns Greenfield, of Canisteo/Bath; brother to Andrea Greenfield and John N. Fisher; and uncle to Quintin S. and Owen E. Fisher, of Big Flats, N.Y. He has 14 aunts, 14 uncles, and 38 cousins, along with their spouses and children, who were all very close to him. He also had an Italian exchange student named Fausto, whom he called his brother. Also, Katherine Shaw of Australia, a Rotary Exchange student.

Darrin had lived at East Main Street Arc home since 2014. When he moved there from the Arc house in Belle Haven, due to issues with Alzheimers. The Arc of Steuben has provided excellent care for Darrin. He then attended a home Day Program through the Arc of Steuben, allowing Darrin to get out for rides into the community and to do projects in the house. He was also able to stay in touch with his family and friends by phone, Zoom, and conference calls.

Darrin spread joy wherever he went and treated everyone with equality, always making friends and talking to just about anyone. He was loved unconditionally by those in his life because of his caring personality. He surprised everyone despite his disability and challenged the general public's perception of those with Down's Syndrome.

Darrin is known for his love of sports, always wearing a hat and T-shirt with team logos on them. He was always talking about sports (football, wrestling, baseball, hockey, NASCAR) expecting the other person to be as interested as he was. He could always be found drinking a soda pop.

As a young person growing up in Canisteo, he enjoyed spending time at sporting events, visiting friends and family, going camping, and vacationing; even traveling to Italy to visit Fausto. He took several trips to Denver to visit his sister, Andrea. He always liked eating out. He also enjoyed alone time, listening to music and watching TV. He was a member of the Handy Helpers 4H Club, and CCS wrestling team. Upon graduation from CCS and BOCES, he worked at Arc of Steuben. He lived in his own apartment for about 10 years, working at Mercy Care. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Canisteo, being baptized 6/22/1980. He was active in the Baptist Youth Fellowship.

There will be a funeral service held at First Baptist Church, Canisteo on Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair and a face mask. A celebration of Darrin's life will be scheduled once COVID-19 allows a gathering at Canisteo American Legion.

Contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, 45 Greenwood St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823 or The Arc Steuben Foundation, 1 Arc Way, Bath, N.Y. 14810.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com , or on Facebook @brownpowersfh.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
I went to school in Canisteo with Darrin, always pleasent and willing to help. RIP
July 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the family. I knew Darrin threw church. Was such a sweat young man. Now he is one of God's Angels
Salli Mehlenbacher
Friend
July 21, 2020
Darrin was always a happy person and got a long with most people . I enjoyed working with him .He was willing to help whenever asked and was wonderful to talk to. Hearing of his passing was so sad and he will be greatly missed . May God Bless your family and many friends !!!!
Rollene Duffy
Friend
July 21, 2020
Just loved Darrin, I have known him a long time I worked in the Bellhaven home were he lived for a few years . Darrin had a great smile and he loved to help me whenever he could . Just a great guy! He will be missed.
Vicki Sanford
Friend
July 21, 2020
y sincerest condolences at the loss of dear Darrin. I enjoyed knowing him during my years at the Arc of Steuben.
Sharon Saker
Grand Parent
July 21, 2020
A loss beyond words, loved by so many.
Wendy Kuehner
Family
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Darrin, I hadn't seen him in quite a while. I have a lot of memories of Darrin, riding the BOCES bus , working at Mercy Care and his hats. He liked to be a helper. My prayers are with your family.
Teresa Patterson Jenkins
Friend
July 21, 2020
Paul, Vivian and Andrea,
Sorry to hear about Darrin. He's looking down at us now. He was the life of the party. Fly High Darrin..I know you're dancing big time with your Grandparents. Also, drinking soda :).
Eric DiMiceli
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss and am praying that all the wonderful memories you created with Darrin bring you much peace and comfort this day and in the days to come.
With my deepest sympathy,
Dianne Barker
Dianne Barker
Teacher
