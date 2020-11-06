WELLSVILLE - David A. "Hark", "Big Guy", Harkenrider, 70, of Niles Hill Road, died on Nov. 4, 2020 at home. He was born May 4, 1950 in Wellsville, the son of the late Arling "Shot" and Daisy (Sherman) Harkenrider. On July 16, 1994, in Wellsville, he married Karen R. Neely, who predeceased him in 2009.
Dave was raised in Wellsville and was a 1969 graduate of Wellsville High School, and a graduate of Alfred State College. He was employed by First Trust Union Bank of Wellsville, Casey Optical, and Bokman's of Wellsville for many years, retiring in 2020.
Hark enjoyed bowling, golf, and watching college baseball. He also served many years on the board for Allegany Arc including the position of board president. He was recently inducted into the Twin Tiers USBC Association Hall of Fame and a member of the 40-year club.
Dave is survived by cherished friends Beth Ludden, Barb and Ron Lanphier, and Jim Marble. Big Guy was loved by his niece, Jenn Lanphier, her daughter Hailey, his nephew, Scott (Kendra) Lanphier, their children Abbie, Hunter, and Kennedy, and his "Assistant Coach" Michael (Melissa) Stawski of Texas.
He is also survived by two step-children: Melissa (Joseph) Blaicher of Oakland, TN; and Bradley (Christina) Ostrander, and their daughter, Sloane, of Wellsville. He enjoyed many cherished friendships, including his faithful dog Stanley. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his beloved son, Mark Christopher in 2006.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 West State St., in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895, or any charity of the donor's choice
