|
|
David Aaron Julien, 44, passed away at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, May 1, 2020.
The son of Lynn Julien and Beverly Falvey, Aaron was born in Hornell, N.Y. He earned his Bachelor's Degree and was a proud member of his engineering team at MERC in Warner Robins where he did important work as an industrial engineer. Aaron enjoyed working with his hands and on machines. He was a gifted welder, fabricator, and woodworker. Aaron also loved sports, especially soccer, basketball, and football, and was an avid New York Giants football fan.
He was a devoted husband to his wife, Hazel, who exclaimed, "He is the love of my life and I will miss his laugh and sense of humor." Aaron was also an amazing father who had a strong and close bond with his three children, Alyssa (20), Aiden (10), and Kai (5). He always encouraged his boys to join him in many home projects; the most recent one was a vegetable garden. Aaron spent every moment of his spare time with his family. Alyssa will forever cherish her deep and meaningful conversions with her father. Aiden will always remember the fun he had playing Fortnite with his Dad, who was also his best friend. Kai, when asked what he will miss most about his Dad, stated "snuggling so hard and playing with me." Along with his wife and children, Aaron has touched many other lives throughout the years; his memory will be cherished by all of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.
Aaron was preceded in death by his first wife, Amy Delee Julien; maternal grandmother, Luella Sharp; paternal grandparents, Donald and Dolores Julien; and uncle, Frank Long.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife of twelve years, Hazel Julien; children, Alyssa, Aiden, and Garret "Kai" Julien; mother and step-father, Beverly and Richard Falvey; father and step-mother, Lynn and Betty Julien; brother, Karl Julien; nephew, Nick Julien; niece, Kaylen Julien; maternal grandfather, Harry Sharp; aunt, Patricia Long; father-in-law and step mother-in-law, Orlando and Grace Josafat, mother-in-law, Josefina White; sister-in-law, Jannette Silvania; brother-in-law, Genaro Silvania; nephews, Alejandro and Javier Silvania; niece, Salomé Silvania; sister-in-law, Frances Walsh; and niece, Madeline Walsh.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private funeral service for Mr. Julien on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. Those who wish to participate and join the family in witnessing this celebration of life may view via the Facebook Live streaming of his service at the above listed time on the McCullough Funeral Home (Warner Robins, Ga.) Facebook page www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/. Afterward, there will be a drive-thru visitation honoring Mr. Julien from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at McCullough Funeral Home. This will allow us to come together in unity and show the family the love and support that means so much. Afterward, Mr. Julien will be laid to rest in the Howard Cemetery, Howard, N.Y. The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca will assist the family with the interment.
Online condolences or remembrances of David are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 6, 2020